ECG ‘broke’, current 'dumsor' a result of financing challenges – Jinapor

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor has attributed the current power outages to a lack of financing for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



According to him, the situation has resulted in the inability of the company to procure transformers and cables to ensure an efficient system in service delivery.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the ranking member on Parliament’s Energy Committee stressed that the electricity distributing company, per his checks, did not have money to make such purchases to ensure a constant supply of electricity.

“The key issue is the financing, they require money. ECG…my checks indicate…they don’t have money. And once they don’t have money, it means that they cannot procure the needed transformers, cables, wiring, and other equipment in order to be ahead in terms of their responsibility and ensuring that supply is stabilized,” Mr. Jinapor said.



Parts of the country in recent times have been experiencing power outages which some have said is the return of the ‘dumsor’ era.



However, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed such claims insisting that the country was not returning to the dark days.



He attributed the current power outages to load imbalance in the system of GRIDCo.



“A couple of days ago, we had the Aboadze Switch Yard burnt and has led to a lot of intermittent power curtailment in parts of Western Region, Central Region, and even the Greater Accra Region.

“Because what GRIDCo is doing is to put all the networks in a circuit such that energy can be wheeled wherever with automatic metres. But that also meant that they will increasingly have trip offs if the load imbalance is unfavourable to the system. So the system decides to shut itself down to prevent machine and equipment damages.”



“So it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power surges because of a combination of factors, which are the works that we are doing and the light going off by itself,” Dr. Prempeh said at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 13.



