ECG collects GH¢63.6m unpaid revenue, discovers 32,000kw stolen power in Eastern Region

The Revenue Protection Unit of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Eastern Region recovered 32,000kilowatts hours of stolen power from five customers engaged in seven (7) illegal connections in Akwatia, Kade, Suhum and Koforidua during the month-long revenue mobilization exercise.

Notable among the identified illegal connections is a Pub in Suhum which had bypassed a meter and a customer who connected power without authorization.



The total stolen power amounted to GH¢38,000 out of which an amount of GH¢23,000 has been paid, the rest being paid in installments.



This was revealed during a press conference addressed by the Eastern Regional General Manager of ECG, Mrs. Sariel Etwire in Koforidua on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



The Region targeted to collect 231 million cedis but had retrieved GH¢63.6million cedis as of 20th April 2023, and still counting.



Sadly, the exercise which started on 20th March to April 20th, 2023 recorded two incidents of attacks first at Akyem Apinaman in Denkyembuor district where an Assembly Member for the area incited customers against the ECG staff, and another attack at Otweso near Nkurakan in Yilo krobo municipality, however, Police intervened swiftly in all incidents to restore calm.

Five suspects arrested in connection with the attacks are assisting police in the investigation.



The Eastern Regional General Manager Mrs.Sariel Etwire of ECG indicated that the company identified some faulty meters and has initiated processes to replace the meters.



On Self-help Electrification Project (SHEP) meters, Mrs.Sariel Etwire said “the company is also intensifying the capturing of all SHEP meters to ensure every customer receives their bills and pay promptly. Customers who had not yet receive bills after three months after installation should visit any of our 14 District offices for help.”



Present at the media briefing were all district managers and senior managers at the regional office.