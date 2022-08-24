ECG cuts power supply to KTU over GH¢3m debt

ECG staff working on a meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) debt recovery task force has cut the electricity supply to the Kumasi Technical University, Adako Jachie Campus over GH¢3,000,000.00 accumulative power debt.

The exercise is part of the power distribution company’s revenue recovering project announced last month across their operational regions.



On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the disconnection exercise affected GetFund and SRC Hostels of the Technical University.



The University’s consumed accumulated power debt dates back to 2014 and 2015 despite constant reminders from the electricity company to the university Estate management to settle the debt which is affecting the company’s operation.



Efforts to reach the Estate officer of the University were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, students who are writing the end of second-semester exams are planning to stage violent demonstrations against the university management if they fail to connect electricity back to the school.



A student leader who spoke to GHone news on the condition of anonymity said, "we have paid our fees including facility user fees. Why must we sleep in darkness while writing exams?’’ he questioned.



The Adako Jachie Campus of the Kumasi Technical University is the second campus to the University’s main campus at Amakom in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.