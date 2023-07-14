1
Business

ECG cuts power to TOR over huge debts – Report

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Power supply to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has been cut off by the Electricity Company of Ghana over its inability to settle its debts, a report by 3news.com has said.

According to the portal, TOR is currently encountering financial challenges that have led to its inability to pay its power debts as well as the salaries of workers.

A few months ago, the power distribution company cut power supply to TOR’s facilities over a debt of about GH¢26 million.

In the wake of this, the management of TOR was able to settle part of the bill in March 2023 when the ECG called on its premises.

However, it has been unable to honour the payment schedule as agreed.

The 3news report further noted that speaking to some workers on anonymity, it was revealed that salaries have been delayed by a week.

This heightens concerns for the operationalization of the refinery as it has been unable to operate at full capacity for some years now.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
