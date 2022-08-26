ECG disconnects power of Boomerang nightclub

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut off power supply to the Boomerang nightclub in Accra.
The ECG has also served the management of the nightclub with a notice to appear before its project office in Accra.
This is after it was discovered that about 25 air-conditioners, refrigerators and other electrical appliances were being used by a hostel attached to the nightclub through tampered ECG metres.
The hostel, owned by the nightclub, is occupied by Nigerians.
The illegality was detected by the ECG revenue mobilisation task force as part of efforts to check metre conditions in the country.
The managers of the nightclub admitted to the illegality, blaming it on the complex nature of dealing with the power distributing company.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Stop using some gadgets if you think electricity is expensive - NPP flagbearer hopeful
- ECG cuts power supply to KTU over GH¢3m debt
- ECG commends stakeholders for helping resolve Krobo impasse
- Drobo residents unhappy with utility increment
- They are just killing us - TaTU students lament surge in electricity tariffs
- Read all related articles