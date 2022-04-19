0
ECG educates public against electricity theft, illegal connections safe use of electricity

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Get and use services of electricians certified by the Energy Commission, ECG

ECG loses $400m to illegal connections – Energy Minister

Unscrupulous people who decide to steal fuses cause damage to transformers

The Electricity Company of Ghana has conducted a public sensitization exercise for customers in the Tema District of the Greater Accra region on power theft, and safe usage of electricity, among others.

According to them, this is to ensure that losses recorded through these activities are reduced drastically.

Earlier, the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, revealed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) loses about $400 million to illegal connections.

It is to this end that Tema Regional Office held a customer education exercise at the Community One Market.

Public Relations Officer, ECG Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah who spoke on illegal connections and the ensuing sanctions highlighted the various activities that constituted illegal connections.

These include tampering with the electric meter, bypassing it, and connecting other equipment aside from the meter.

According to her, it is important to “get and use the services of Electricians certified by the Energy Commission, so you can be assured that the right thing is being done to fix whatever electrical problems there maybe”.

She also lamented that some persons have tried to steal fused cables from poles, pylons, and substations, thereby resulting in the damage of transformers.

