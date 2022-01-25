ECG estimates cost of power restoration to Apiate at GH¢1 million

Power service at Apiate has been completely lost

The Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Budu, has estimated that the cost of isolation, reconstruction, and restoration of power service to the Apiate community will be more than GH¢1 million.

According to him, an assessment of the extent of damage to the company’s electrical properties in and around the Apiate community has shown that power service has been completely lost and will require a complete overhaul before there can be any form of restoration, particularly to Appiatse.



“The rest of the job will cost over GH¢1 million and we are prepared to foot the bill. And this will be borne without any intention of future charges to the community,” he assured.



Last Thursday’s explosion at Apiate caused severe destruction to many lives and properties within an estimated radius of 1.5 kilometers.



The explosion affected wooden poles, low and high voltage poles, conductors as well as several electrical properties of the Electricity Company of Ghana, thereby affecting power service to over 30,000 residents in close to three districts in that enclave.



But power service to the affected areas – apart from the Apiate community – was restored after 48 hours of the explosion.

“Areas like Asankragua, Enchi, and Akropong were affected but power service has since been restored. The initial restoration works cost us about GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000,” Mr. Agyemang Budu revealed



The Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), together with other officials from the company on Monday, January 25 visited Appiatse to learn at first-hand the extent of damage caused to their properties while also commiserating with the affected.



“We have seen what has happened here and it is very tragic. First, we want to add our voices to many other voices and extend our condolences to families who are grieving. On our part, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure life comes back to normalcy. While at it, we will also want to give the community GH¢100,000”.



Mr. Agyeman Budu said his men are ready to work immediately, all the security concerns are addressed.