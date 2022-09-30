0
Menu
Business

ECG extends working hours weekend over prepaid vending challenges

ECG Met ECG officials

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: starrfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) has announced the extension of working hours at all district offices across the country this weekend.

This follows the technical challenge affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers in some operational areas of the country.

The state-power distributor in a statement said its district offices will operate from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm, on both Saturday, 1st October and Sunday, 2nd October 2022.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana once again wishes to assure our cherished customers that our team is working assiduously to rectify the anomaly and ensure a smooth service provision,” the statement concluded.

Some ECG customers are unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past three days.

The problem which started on Monday is yet to be fixed.

The technical challenge has affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.

Source: starrfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: