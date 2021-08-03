ECG 'fights' GRIDCo's plans to sell power directly to industries

ECG and GRIDCo have been at an impasse

There seems to be growing agitation between the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Joy News has reported



According to the news portal, this is a result of GRIDCo’s decision to invade a territory belonging to the ECG in order to sell power for industrial use at a cheaper tariff than what ECG offers.



The news portal adds that the move is currently affecting the cooperation between both entities with a looming crisis set to kick off should the matter not be quickly resolved.



It is said the two power distribution institutions have since tabled their concerns to the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. ECG is however said to owe GRIDCO GH¢1 billion.

“The company, which is currently replacing obsolete transmission lines on major lines in the country for reliable and sustainable power supply, requires an additional $350 million to complete the projects. Unhappy with the lack of progress in paying the debt, JoyNews is learning Gridco decided to sell power to industries at a cheaper tariff than what ECG offers,” the portal wrote.



GRIDCO on its part believes a law which backs its establishment grants it the rights to follow through with its decision to sell power for industrial use but ECG bemoans the move as invasion of territory.



The sector minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh in an interaction with JoyNews hinted that that matter was being handled by the newly constituted governing board of GRIDCo.



“You have to examine the national transmission utility license granted GRIDCo and establish whether that license allows GRIDCo to sell to retailers.



“It is crucial because increasingly ECG is agitated that GRIDCo is stealing ECG customers and that partly is because of our tariff system which allows for industrial tariff and others which allows customers to run to GRIDCo for a cheaper rate and especially if you are an industrialist you want to get cheaper tariff so that must be looked at,” he assured.