ECG gets 33KV substation valued at US$14.49 million to enhance power supply

Officials of MiDA, MCC, ECG at the handing over ceremony

Ghana selected as a beneficiary of the Millennium Challenge Account Programme

Substation to supply reliable power to key state institutions



Substation named after MCC employee



The Electricity Company of Ghana has received over 33 kiloVolt Primary Substation in Kanda in the Greater Accra Region from the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to boost power supply.



The substation is valued at US$14.49million and is expected to supply reliable power to key state institutions including the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Jubilee House.



Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the substation, Board Chair of MiDA, Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu noted the immense contribution of the MCC to Ghana’s power sector.



“Like the other Substations which MiDA has constructed at Pokuase, Kasoa and at Legon, this US$14.49 million investment is a major contribution to Ghana’s Power Sector by the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an Agency of the US Government, to whom we shall remain forever grateful,” she said.

According to her, even though technicians encountered various challenges, the project was completed on time.



“However, I am happy to announce that MiDA and the Project delivery Partners, namely, the Project Contractors, Messrs worked hard to still be on time,” she said.



The substation has however been named after retired Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) employee, Ellen Kavanagh Moran.



Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu commended the commitment of the staff of the MCC during the putting together of the project.



“The significant contribution made by our MCC Technical Colleagues, and in particular the sterling role played by a remarkable lady, a member of MCC’s Technical Team on the Ghana Compacts, since Ghana was selected as a beneficiary of the Millennium Challenge Account Programme some 16 years ago is amazing,” she said.