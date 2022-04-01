ECG gets US$8.5 million utility Geographic Information System

Officials of MiDA, MCC, ECG touring the GIS Facility after official inauguration

ECG to increase revenue with new GIS system

Energy Minister tasks ECG to resolve power distribution challenges



MiDA thanks US government for support in resolving Ghana's energy challenges



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has received a Utility Geographic Information System (GIS) valued at US$8.5 million from the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), to boost its operations.



In a speech read on her behalf during the inauguration of the project, Board Chair of MiDA, Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu indicated that the GIS will help the country’s sole distributor of electricity to provide timely services to its clientele.



She added that the system will support ECG reduce the losses it incurs whiles it uses the platform to monitor and rake in more revenue from customers.



“This Utility GIS will provide a digital platform and tools for ECG to plan, manage and efficiently operate its network to meet global utility management standards.

“ECG’s services to the customer will improve from the reliability and quality of the power supplied to the time it takes to connect new applicants, read and deliver electricity bills, and respond to customer concerns,” she explained.



“The system will also enable ECG to increase the efficiency with which it collects its revenues, reduce technical and commercial losses, and plan and construct its networks.



“We on the MiDA Board are hopeful that the system will be put to use and that the expected benefits from this massive investment will be realized,” she stressed.



Professor Ntiamoah-Baidu further thanked the United States government for making available US$316m through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), to address challenges within the country’s power sector.



Mr Keli Gadzekpo, Board Chairman of ECG, enumerated the benefits of the GIS whiles expressing the company’s profound gratitude to MiDA for its continuous support.