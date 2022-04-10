2
ECG gives 6 institutions 3-days to pay GH¢8.2 million debt or face disconnection

Power 1122x570 The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notices to institutions

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Six state institutions that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) a combined amount of GH¢8,213,237 have been given three working days to pay their debts or face disconnection.

According to the ECG, the Ministry of Communications owe GH¢5,080,752.37, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GH¢558,014; National Information Technology Agency (NITA), GH¢1,543,113. 42; Internal Audit Agency, GH¢545, 740.68; Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence, GH¢208,318.50 and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), GH¢277,300.32.

This was contained in notices served by the National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the institutions in Accra.

The ECG Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Accra East, Mary Eshun-Oppong, said, if the institutions fail to settle their debts or make significant payments after the three working day ultimatum, the institutions would be taken off the national grid.

“If they fail to settle their debts by Monday, April 11, 2022, then we have no option but to disconnect them,” she stated.

The PRO added that demand notices have also been served on the defaulted institutions and others to pay their debt to avoid being disconnected.

She mentioned that the taskforce was set to visit about 29 institutions to demand payment of debt.

The 29 institutions, Madam Eshun-Oppong said include, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Education, University of Ghana and Embassies, among others.

She added that the taskforce would also visit individuals and private institutions that owed ECG to demand payment.

The taskforce, she noted, would also inspect the status of ECG meters in customers’ premises to apprehend customers that have engaged in illegal connection.

The PRO cautioned customers against engaging in illegal connection and asked them to pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
