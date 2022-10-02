3
ECG glitch: Ghana risks shut down in case of ransomware attack – Bright Simons warns

Bright Simons Veep IMANI Bright Simons, Vice President IMANI Africa

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

“The software glitches at ECG is a reminder to Ghanaian leaders to think critically as they continue to push this flawed idea of centralising all civic services in one Ghana Card database,” Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has cautioned.

He tweeted that in the event of a zero day or ransomware exploit occurring, the country will shut down.

His comment comes on the heels of the technical challenge affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers in some operational areas of the country.

Some ECG customers are unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past few days.

The problem which started on Monday is yet to be fixed.

The technical challenge has affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.

Meanwhile, the state-power distributor has announced the extension of working hours at all district offices across the country this weekend.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
