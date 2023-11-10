ECG has been ‘lying’ about power cuts – Edward Bawa

Black out in some parts of Accra

A Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Edward Bawa, has said the Electricity Company of Ghana has not been transparent with Ghanaians about the power challenges it is facing.

He said instead of looking for solutions to the company’s inadequacies, the government chose to politicise the issue.



According to him, any time, from the beginning of this year that the ECG has said a power cut is a localized issue was a lie.



Bawa said Ghana has a deficiency in its power generation, one that has to be tackled as soon as possible.



“From the beginning of this year, mark my words and I am saying it on authority, up to Monday at 8:55, the total amount of the power that we had at available capacity was 3,407, the demand peak is 3,561 megawatts so it means that since the beginning of the year all the light off we have been seeing, you call ECG and they tell you that it is a localized problem. It is not true; we have a deficiency in our generation,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He also added that the company should have given a schedule for Ghanaians to go by, instead of pretending there is no problem.



“So, if GridCo was transparent if the government was transparent, they should have given us a schedule. So that I know that in my area, if I am going to have light off, then I prepare for it.

“For the fact that for many years they have been singing this propaganda that they have not kept the lights off, so they are unable to deal with it,” he said.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.