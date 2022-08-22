ECG has no moral right to demand more tariff payments – Energy specialist

Yussif Sulemana is an energy analyst

An Energy analyst, Dr. Yussif Sulemana, has stated that the Electricity Company of Ghana does not have the moral right to demand increases in tariffs when they have not been able to address revenue loopholes.

His statements come at the back of the recent increase in water and electricity and water tariff by 21.55% and 27.15%.



The new tariffs will take effect on September 1, 2022.



The energy analyst said ECG has about 30% of leakages that could help generate revenue if addressed.



Currently, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) owes Independent Power Producers (IPPs) some US$900million for power bought.



Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, mentioned that the electricity company loses around GH¢3.2billion yearly due to weak revenue collection, and annual losses.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on August 21, 2022, he said: “We can't continue to pour water into a leaking bucket. ECG alone has about 30% of leakages and they don't have the moral right to demand more.”



Sulemana proposed the linkage of Ghana’s petroleum sector to the electricity sector since the country is endowed with crude oil.



“We should link the petroleum sector and the electricity sector so we don't rely on other sources. We have more than trillions of cubic feet of gas on our shores,” he stressed.



He further bemoaned the increasing burden on consumers due to high inflation and the rising cost of living.



“I was surprised when the announcement was made because it is the same consumer paying more at the pumps for their fuels and other things,” he added.

