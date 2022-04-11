ECG makes GH¢181.40m profit in 2020

Electricity company of Ghana

ECG made GH¢1.465 billion in 2019

ECG exceeds debt recovery target of 10%



Total assets of ECG up to GH¢30.68 billion



The State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)’s report has shown that the Electricity Company of Ghana recorded a profit of GH¢181.40 million in 2020, an upgrade on losses made to the tune of GH¢1.465 billion in 2019.



The report stated that the net profit margin was 1.31%, -17.24% loss recorded in 2019.

The Authority’s revenue also increased by 62.30%, from ¢8.50 billion in 2019 to ¢13.796 billion in 2020.



Operational revenue accounted for 50.11% of the company’s total revenue from GH¢7.28 billion in 2019 to GH¢6.91 billion in 2020, a decline of 5.07%.



Other segments of the revenue were made up of government grants of GH¢6.841 billion (49.59%); payments made by government to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on behalf of ECG.



ECG also surpassed its billing target of 9,568GWh by 32.80% for 2020 with 12,706GWh.

Actual losses added up to 26.20% as it did not meet the 23% regulatory benchmark for system losses in 2020.



Revenue collection to sales ratio was estimated at 79.86% in 2020 (2019: 94.50%), falling short of the 98% target.



It exceeded its debt recovery target of 10% with a result of 14%.



The company however faced some hurdles in meeting its short-term obligations.

In terms of liquidity, ECG’s current ratios were 0.49 and 0.62 respectively for 2019 and 2020.



Total liabilities stood at GH¢22.26 billion, whilst total assets were estimated at GH¢30.68 billion in 2022.



