ECG makes GH¢181.40m profit in 2020

ECG made GH¢1.465 billion in 2019
ECG exceeds debt recovery target of 10%
Total assets of ECG up to GH¢30.68 billion
The State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)’s report has shown that the Electricity Company of Ghana recorded a profit of GH¢181.40 million in 2020, an upgrade on losses made to the tune of GH¢1.465 billion in 2019.
The report stated that the net profit margin was 1.31%, -17.24% loss recorded in 2019.
The Authority’s revenue also increased by 62.30%, from ¢8.50 billion in 2019 to ¢13.796 billion in 2020.
Operational revenue accounted for 50.11% of the company’s total revenue from GH¢7.28 billion in 2019 to GH¢6.91 billion in 2020, a decline of 5.07%.
Other segments of the revenue were made up of government grants of GH¢6.841 billion (49.59%); payments made by government to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on behalf of ECG.
ECG also surpassed its billing target of 9,568GWh by 32.80% for 2020 with 12,706GWh.
Actual losses added up to 26.20% as it did not meet the 23% regulatory benchmark for system losses in 2020.
Revenue collection to sales ratio was estimated at 79.86% in 2020 (2019: 94.50%), falling short of the 98% target.
It exceeded its debt recovery target of 10% with a result of 14%.
The company however faced some hurdles in meeting its short-term obligations.
In terms of liquidity, ECG’s current ratios were 0.49 and 0.62 respectively for 2019 and 2020.
Total liabilities stood at GH¢22.26 billion, whilst total assets were estimated at GH¢30.68 billion in 2022.
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:
BizTech Quarterly Survey
https://docs.google.com
- GRIDCo set to upgrade transmission capacity of three substations
- Nigeria national grid collapse: Other sources of electricity you fit use as national grid collapse
- These top state entities are steeped in power debts as ECG mounts 'chase'
- GACL, Accra Sports Stadium, others hot as ECG chases 'giant' power debtors
- ECG disconnects power supply to Airports Company Ltd. over GH¢49 million debt
- Read all related articles