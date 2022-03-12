ECG pushing for tariff hike; tables proposal before PURC

File photo of power transmission lines

The Electricity Company of Ghana wants to increase tariffs and has, accordingly, tabled a proposal before the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PUC), the Director at the office of the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Noble Dorwume, has said.

He announced the intention in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region following a meeting with the PURC.



“We have given an upward review based on the cost, inflation, and other economic parameters”, Mr Dorwume said.

“So, it will depend on how PURC looks at it and which group should have a slight upward adjustment and which one should have a downward review and will all give us revenue which will be able to help us run this business successfully”, he said.



In October 2019, there was a 5.94 per cent hike in tariff.