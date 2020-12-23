ECG recoups GHC 7.4 million from illegal connection

File photo of ECG meters

The Tema Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana has recouped some GHC7.4 Million out of an estimated bill of GHC9.2 Million from cases of illegal connection for the year 2020.

According to the Regional Manager of the ECG, Ing Emmanuel Tetteh Akinie, some 495 individuals were this year arrested for engaging in power theft with a bill of GHC9.2 Million being accrued.



He said the company has so far been able to retrieve a sum of GHC7.4 Million from the culprits through the court, with some seven persons who are adamant in settling their debt, being referred to their legal office.



Ing. Akinie who was speaking to Atinka News on the company’s preparedness towards an uninterrupted power supply during the yuletide season, said though the issue of illegal connection saw a drop in the year 2020, “it has in some way affected” their revenue projections which had also been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further commended management and staff of the company, for working assiduously to ensure consumers had a satisfactory year with regards to power supply.



On assurances of an uninterrupted power supply during the yuletide, Ing Emmanuel Tetteh Akinie, said though the company will be on Christmas break, engineers and technicians led by the regional engineer will be on standby to attend to any faults or complains from consumers.



He also stressed on the need for consumers to take advantage of the ECG Power app platform, which helps one to purchase power electronically from the comfort of their homes.