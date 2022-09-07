0
ECG recovers GH¢3m from defaulting customers

The Electricity Company Of Ghana Electricity Company of Ghana

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Revenue Mobilization Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has recovered over GH¢3 million from electricity defaulters within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The recovery forms part of a two-week revenue mobilisation exercise aimed at retrieving GH¢8 million owed by customers.

The Communications Officer of the ECG in the Western Region, Benjamin Quarcoo described the first day of the exercise as successful.

“It’s been successful. As we’ve all seen, some of the customers have been able to cough up GH¢1 million, while others paid GH¢700 thousand with the hope that by the end of the exercise, a whole lot will come in to pay what they owe the ECG.

He added that the task force ensured that customers who couldn’t defray all their debts covered at least 50% of what they owe ECG.

Meanwhile, customers were also given a payment plan to follow to complete payment of all their debts so that their businesses are also not affected.

Those who did not make a part payment or agree to a payment schedule were disconnected by the team.

While cautioning prospecting customers of ECG from falling victim to bad nuts within the company, the Western Regional Acting Manager of the Electricity Company, John Quayson-Dadzie, advised that prospective customers should avoid payment for promised temporary meters or demand receipt for all payments.

The ECG team retrieved over a million cedis from the Takoradi Technical University, and an undisclosed sum from Anaji Shopping as part of the exercise.

