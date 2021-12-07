ECG task force disconnects power to Tema Oil Refinery

Tema Oil Refinery owes ECG GH¢27 million

Some task forces of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have disconnected power to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).



According to reports, the oil refinery owes the power distribution company an amount of GH¢27 million.



In a tweet posted by TV broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, and sighted by GhanaWeb, it read, "Electricity Company of Ghana taskforce disconnects power to Tema Oil Refinery for owing Ghs27m."



This is not the first time ECG has carried out such an operation.

The disconnection exercise that happened in 2011 was also due to the non-payment of bills, the then Managing Director of the Refinery, Ato Ampiah said.



He, however, noted that TOR had cleared their debt but ECG did not capture it in their book.



Meanwhile, the current management of the Tema Oil Refinery is yet to respond to this claim of owing ECG GH¢27 million.







