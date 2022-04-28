0
Menu
Business

ECG threatens to cut Parliament’s electricity due to indebtedness

1.21465068 Logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

A task force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Wednesday visited Parliament to embark on a disconnection exercise.

It is alleged the officials of ECG arrived in Parliament and were awaiting the departure of Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, before the disconnection.

The exercise according to officials of ECG had been necessitated due to the indebtedness of the House.

It is unclear the exact amount Parliament owes the power distribution company.

On March 14 2022, ECG disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.

The disconnection exercise was undertaken after the KIA failed to pay its indebtedness to the power distribution company. Ghana News Agency Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.

An attempt by the management of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.

Power has however been restored to the Airport company.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: