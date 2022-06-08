ECG to begin auditing meters soon, gives one-month moratorium to customers

ECG meters

The Electricity Company has stated that an audit of meters will be conducted as part of its field survey.

According to the company, any customer who is caught stealing electricity will be charged with the offense of stealing in accordance with the law.



The electricity company has however been lamenting huge losses being incurred due to electricity theft.



It is however giving a moratorium of one month to customers, beginning 7th June to 6th July 2022 to report to District or regional offices for rectification of the underlisted issues.



The issues include



1. Postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills

2. Prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits



3. Customers whose meters are faulty



4. Customers who have by—passed or tampered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage



5. Customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality etc.



