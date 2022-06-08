1
Menu
Business

ECG to begin auditing meters soon, gives one-month moratorium to customers

Prepaid Meter ECG ECG meters

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company has stated that an audit of meters will be conducted as part of its field survey.

According to the company, any customer who is caught stealing electricity will be charged with the offense of stealing in accordance with the law.

The electricity company has however been lamenting huge losses being incurred due to electricity theft.

It is however giving a moratorium of one month to customers, beginning 7th June to 6th July 2022 to report to District or regional offices for rectification of the underlisted issues.

The issues include

1. Postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills

2. Prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits

3. Customers whose meters are faulty

4. Customers who have by—passed or tampered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage

5. Customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality etc.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Related Articles: