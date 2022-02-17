ECG trains 100 girls to bridge gender gap in engineering

Some female students benefiting from the ECG training

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has resolved to train a 100 female students in engineering, in its bid to bridge the gender gap in the sector.

The exercise falls under the auspices of Women in Engineering (WINE), a chapter under Women in Engineering Ghana, whose quest it is to bridge the gap between male and female engineers in the country.



The training is expected to benefit some 100 Junior High School girls within the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis who would be groomed to become engineers in future.



Under its gender and social inclusion objective, the women in engineering wing of ECG is focusing on closing gender gaps across its business lines by mentoring the 100 girls and empowering women by integrating gender considerations into its energy operations, knowledge development, and technical assistance.



The Amasaman District Engineer, Benedicta Opoku Mensah lamenting on available statistics of male and female gap in engineering said the number of women in engineering is very small compared to the total number of engineers in Ghana.

She said, the mentorship by WINE is charting a path where they would encourage female students to study engineering.



The Western Regional Director of the Electricity company of Ghana, Emmanuel J. Ofori said the company is ready to support and enroll the girls into the company after years of grooming.



Some of the girls who held on to the myth that women are not good in such fields of study after meeting the women in engineering were convinced that engineering is their born profession.