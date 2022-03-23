ECOWAS court fines Government of Ghana US$750 over Agyapa deal

Government has received intense public backlash on the Agyapa deal

Agyapa Royalty deal was to raise funds through mineral royalties

Agyapa deal suspended



The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has awarded a cost of US$750 against Ghana in the controversial Agyapa deal.



This translates to about GH¢5,611.33 at current exchange rates.



This was because the court claimed government had wasted its time after the Attorney General AG had requested for time to file a reply in a case in which Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative, and Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition have sued Ghana Government over the controversial Agyapa deal.

The three anti-graft institutions who filed the suit in July last year, are asking for more clarity of the proposed deal by the government to explore the country’s gold reserve without actively engaging and consulting with Ghanaians, the true owners of the mineral resource.



They want the Court to put the deal on hold till government follows due processes in securing it.



Government has received intense public backlash on the Agyapa deal leading to its withdrawal.



There are however strong indications that the deal will be revisited even there has been no mention of it in recent times.



Chief State Attorney, Dorothy Afriyie Ansah told the Court on Wednesday when the case was called in the ECOWAS External Court session that, the Ghana Government needed one week to enable it to respond to the plaintiffs’ response to their filed defense.

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Olumide Babalola lamented that the Ghana Government has had over one year to file all the necessary responses, stating that it was an inconvenience to his side since they had to rebook hotels and change their flights.



He however asked for a cost of one thousand dollars against the Ghana Government.



Counsel for the Ghana Government, Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, thus pleaded with the Court to reduce the cost to four hundred dollars ($400).



She explained that the delay was caused by an ailment suffered by the Attorney General.



Meanwhile, President of the Court, Edward Amoako Asante, stated that he did not buy into the explanation because any other lawyer could have replaced her in her absence.

Ghana’s government was ordered to file all the necessary documents by Monday, March 28, 2022, for the case to be heard on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



The Agyapa Royalties deal which was proposed by the government in 2020 was to raise funds through mineral royalties for key infrastructure projects.



The deal could not be passed due to opposition by stakeholders and the National Democratic Congress.



Matters became worse when a 64-paged corruption risk analysis report was released by the then Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.