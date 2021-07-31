ECOWAS makes recommendations to member states on telecom operations

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has made some recommendations to member states over telecommunication operations in the states.

The recommendations were made at the end of a three-day delocalized meeting of the Joint Committee held in Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana which ended on Friday July 30.



The meeting was on the theme: “The role of telecommunications and information Technology (TIT) in achieving regional development, peace, security and human rights.”



The recommendations captured in the communique are “to ensure effective implementation of the roaming regulation by all operators and in all member states.

“Member states need to step up the inter-sectorial efforts required for the removal of SIIT in compliance with the regulations.



“Communications to citizens, civil society and parliaments need to be stepped up to increase awareness of the benefits of the implementation of the regulation and the rights of consumers to this benefits.



“Administrative process (e.g gazetting) which are delaying the application of the regulation in some member states need to be speed up.”