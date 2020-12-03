EMPAG officially launches as event organizers ready for Christmas

Theresa Ayoade, President of EMPAG

Source: EMPAG

The umbrella body for event organizers in Ghana known as the Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) has formally been launched with a mission to promote the growth and preservation of the events industry through policy advocacy and standardisation of industry practices.

EMPAG is made up of private companies operating in the events management sector of Ghana’s hospitality industry. The Association, which has seen some challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is optimistic of a better year in 2021.



Launching the Association at a soiree, President of EMPAG and CEO of Charter House, Theresa Ayoade indicated that members of the association have been running virtual events for the most part of this year based on the current conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



“We want to draw attention to our industry, ahead of the upcoming Christmas period which we envisage will be packed with events. This is an opportunity to send a word of caution out to all event organizers and patrons of events to continue to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread during events and the Christmas festivities,” said Theresa Ayoade.



According to her, event organizers are one of the biggest employers in the country, providing full and part-time as well as contract jobs to people with diverse skills and know-how.



“Our industry is a key contributor to the Economy of Ghana as our undertakings provide revenue-generating opportunities for hotels, convention centres, transport operators, food and beverage services, the creative economy, and a host of other businesses within the value chain of our operations,” she added.

EMPAG members represent the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions), Entertainment, Experiential Marketing, and Corporate Events, as well as events Logistics, Audiovisual Production and Event Support Services.



Members are specialized in organizing and providing logistics and support services for large events, corporate events, and social/private events.



National Executives of EMPAG are Theresa Ayoade (CharterHouse) - President, Kojo Poku (Big Ideaz) - Vice President, Fred Darko (E-Volution International) - General Secretary, Gina Nettey (Genet Services) - Deputy General Secretary and Edith Dankwa (Business & Financial Times) - First Financial Secretary.



The rest are Tamara Jonah-Goka (Lionheart Events) - 2nd Financial Secretary, Rudi Kwaakye (Rave Media) - First Organising Secretary, Gizo (BTL Africa) - 2nd Organising Secretary, Clarence Amoatey (Touchpoint Magna Carta) - Communication Officer and Edwin Amankwah (Global Media Alliance) - Communication Officer.

