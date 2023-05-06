0
ESG critical to growth and sustainability of businesses – Report

ESG The report said ESGs are critical to business growth

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Key considerations such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), climate change, diminishing natural resources, growing social inequalities and access to economic opportunities, education, and health, among others, are compelling businesses to re-evaluate their practices and prioritize the triple bottom lines - people, planet, and profit.

This was contained maiden report edition of the quarterly business sustainability report titled “THE GHANA BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT” which comprehensively looks at existing laws on the environment, human resources, mining, water bodies, business, and finance among others.

Additionally, the report provided updates on new trends and innovations with impacts on business sustainability while highlighting insights for effective decision-making by business owners and managers.

In a forward to the report, Mr. Richard Nunekpeku, the Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC reinforced the law firm’s goal in putting this historic report together.

“In today's rapidly changing world, sustainability manifested in varying considerations has become an indispensable facet of corporate strategy for survival, growth, and expansion. Key considerations such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Climate change, diminishing natural resources, and the growing social inequalities and access to economic opportunities, education, and health, among others, are compelling businesses to re-evaluate their practices and prioritize the triple bottom lines - people, planet, and profit.

In this new era, a proactive and adaptive approach to sustainability concerns is not only essential for responsible corporate citizenship but also for maintaining a competitive edge in the global market- place.

To this end, our inaugural edition takes a look at the existing legislative frameworks in Ghana and how such policies, regulations, and compliance demands promote the achievement of sustainability goals across industries, emerging sustainability issues, trends, and innovative approaches that businesses are adopting or must adopt to thrive in this new era”

See the full report below

