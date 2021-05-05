EU- Agricultural impact, resilience video series

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Series 2:

H.E., The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia, has noted that the EU will continue to work with Ghana, in order to help farmers in the country live in dignify, so they can take care of their children, to halt cases of rural-urban migration.



“In the Northern part of Ghana, we are working with the typical value chains, that is, the cereals, sorghum, millet, and fruits and vegetables. We are also supporting a few others for export, like the cassava and shea butter,” she said in a goodwill message. Watch H.E., share sustainable tips and practices, for farmers and agribusinesses.



Brought to you by Agrihouse Foundation, as part of activities, marking the annual Preharvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference, the leading agribusiness market linkage event in Ghana.



