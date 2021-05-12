EU-Agricultural impact, resilience video series

Source: Agrihouse Foundation

Series 4: Dinner with women farmers and processors

H.E., The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia, as part of her visit to Tamale, interacted with a number of rural women farmers and agri-processors.



During a dinner get-together with the women, she urged them to continue working hard and instil confidence and respect in their children.



She said in spite of their socio-economic challenges, the agri-women were very aspirational, “they want to improve their businesses, produce more and better,” she noted.



