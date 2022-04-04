0
Menu
Business

EU, government launch joint €203m multiannual indicative programmes

Ofori Atta, Eu Executives.ghana Gets Support Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with EU delegation

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, officially launched the Multiannual Indicative Programme for Ghana from 2021 to 2027.

The ceremony took place during the Commissioner’s visit to Ghana on March 30 and 31.

A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ambassadors of EU Member States and Switzerland, and the Regional Director of the EIB were also in attendance.

This new programming falls under the EU’s new Global Europe financing instrument and will provide € 203 million for the period 2021 to 2024 to support the following three priorities:

Green growth for jobs; Smart and sustainable cities; Good governance and security.

These priorities were jointly determined with Team Europe partners and in close consultation with Ghanaian authorities, civil society and other relevant stakeholders.

“Ghana is a strategic partner for the EU in West Africa, as an economic powerhouse and an anchor of stability in the region.

The EU sees concrete opportunities to deepen our partnership by working together on Ghana’s green and digital transition, security situation, and at multilateral level by promoting our common values,” said Commissioner Urpilainen.

“The EU Global Gateway strategy will serve as one of the frameworks for our partnership with Ghana, with the aim to boost smart, clean and secure connections and to provide the quality investment needed in Africa,” she added.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US