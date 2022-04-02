EU to invest £203m in Ghana’s economy from 2021 to 2024

Oficials of the government of Ghana and EU at launch of Multiannual Indicative Programme for Ghana

Ghana, EU launches Multiannual Indicative Programme for 2021-27

Programme will help 6000 smallholder farmer households increase yield – EU



35 irrigation systems to be constructed in the North part of Ghana - EU



European Union (EU) has signed an agreement with the government of Ghana to invest a total of £ 203 million between 2021 and 2024 in various sectors of Ghana’s economy.



The agreement forms part of the EU’s Multiannual Indicative Programme for Ghana for 2021-27 and will focus on three priority areas including sustainable agriculture, infrastructural development (dubbed smart cities) and good governance.



Speaking at the launch of the Multiannual Indicative Programme in Accra, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said that the programme which forms part of the EU Global Gateway strategy will help deepen the partnership between the EU and Ghana.



Urpilainen said that the programme aims to boost smart, clean and secure connections and to provide the quality investment needed in Africa.

“Agriculture is essential to Economic development and the European Union is committed to supporting also this sector in Ghana to improve the quality of life of rural communities and also develop sustainable agricultural practices and businesses.



“The Agricultural Water Management Project we are signing today will support over 6000 smallholder farmer households to increase and make their yields more predictable. We see that it is an ambitious and important investment targeting 35 irrigation systems which will boost the social-economic development in Northern Ghana, essential for the development and also for the stability of the country,” she said



On his part, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta said that the programme is significant as it will guide the development and corporation between Ghana and the EU over the 2021 – 2027 programming period.



