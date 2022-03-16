EXPLAINER: Cryptocurrency and all you need know

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that operates invisibly on the internet.

Cryptocurrency originally became known in 2009. However, knowledge about it has not fully reached a wide range of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, those who engage in its trading have given mouth-watering testimonies about its gains even though the Bank of Ghana has warned against it severally.



What is cryptocurrency?



Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that operates invisibly on the internet.



It is a currency that is used for trading on the internet among people all over the world secured by cryptography [secure technologies] which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend, according to Investopedia.



It is simply a form of [money] one can use to buy and sell on the internet.

Because it is not issued by any central authority, it is not regulated by any government.



Trading in cryptocurrencies is considered illegal by some countries including Ghana.



Cryptocurrencies work in decentralized networks based on blockchain technology, a computer networking software that enables secure trading and ownership.



How do you invest in cryptocurrencies?



Here are four simple ways to invest in cryptocurrencies according to nerdwallet.com.

1. Decide where to buy it



The most accessible method for beginners is likely to be a centralized exchange. Centralized exchanges act as a third-party overseeing transaction to give customers confidence that they are getting what they pay for. These exchanges typically sell crypto at market rates, and they make money on fees for various aspects of their services.



2. Choose how you'll pay



You’ll have to find the most popular options available for purchase in fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar. If you're a first-time buyer, you'll very likely have to use regular money to buy cryptocurrency.



3. Add value to your account

Depending on how you choose to pay, you may have to fund your account before purchasing any crypto. If you're using fiat currency, most exchanges allow debit and bank transfers. Some also allow you to fund a purchase with your credit card, though this can be a risky move with a volatile asset like cryptocurrency because interest costs can deepen your losses if your investments decline in value.



4. Select a cryptocurrency



To select any cryptocurrency investors, though there are none that are likely to be right for everyone. Before you buy, ask yourself what your goals are for this investment. Are you hoping it will increase in value? Are you interested in carrying out transactions using cryptocurrency? Are you interested in using the underlying technology via decentralized apps? These may help you make your decision.



However, the exchange rates play a huge role in how much returns one can obtain from investing cryptos.