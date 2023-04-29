EYA Foundation launches 'Every Student Thrives' Campaign

Source: EYA Foundation

EYA Foundation For African Leaders, a non-profit organization in Ghana officially launched their "Every Student Thrives Campaign and Donation Exercise" on the 28th of April 2023, aimed at ensuring that as many students as possible are supported with educational materials like exercise books, pens and mathematical sets to help them stay in school and achieve their maximum potential. To make this happen, the team mobilized funds to procure 2600 exercise books, 500 pens, 24 white board markers and mathematical sets for deserving students.

The campaign was launched at the Kaneshie Kingsway Cluster Of Schools in Accra where more than 300 JHS students received 5 exercise books each, a pen and snacks. More than 400 other students received 2 exercise books each and others in the lower classes received 1 each. Deserving students from an evaluation test organized by the team received mathematical sets, extra exercise books and pens. School teachers were provided with white board markers and pens to help with their teachers activities. In all, the lives of over 800 young people were impacted by this exercise as most of them look up to the founder of the organization, Dr. Esther Yesutor Agbozo as their mentor and aspire to be like her.



To make it even more impactful, the team collaborated with Azubi Africa Tribe from the German Institute of Business and Technology to organize an enlightening workshop on ICT for all the female students in Kaneshie Kingsway Basic 2 JHS, sensitizing about 150 young girls on prospective careers in the ICT industry.



The team said that this is just the first of such an activity in Ghana as they are working tirelessly to impact the lives of students in more schools across the length and breadth of Ghana.









