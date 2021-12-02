Eastern Railway Line: Financing arrangements on-going with India EXIM bank – Amewu

File photo of a Railway line

Railways Minister, John Peter Amewu has regarding Development of the Eastern Railway Line that the line is earmarked for development on a standard gauge from Accra through the Boankra Inland Port to Kumasi.

He said it will also include the development of two branch lines from Achimota to Tema and from Bosuso to Kyebi.



“Financing arrangements are on-going with the India EXIM Bank for the development of the section from Accra through Achimota to Nsawam,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, December 1.

He further stated that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Railway Company Limited, has partnered the George Grant University of Mines & Technology to upgrade the old Railway Training Institute located at Sekondi into a degree-awarding institution to provide training in Engineering and other ancilliary programmes.



The School is now known as the ‘UMaT School of Railways and Infrastructure Development’.