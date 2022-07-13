Eastern Region records highest inflation rate in June

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim

Among Ghana's regions, the Eastern region stood tall with the highest inflation rate for June.



It recorded an inflation rate of 35.8 per cent whereas the region with lowest inflation - Upper East - recorded 21 per cent.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, announced this at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



“From the regional perspective we identified the Eastern Region recording the highest rate of inflation of 35.8 per cent and the Upper East Region the least inflation of 21 per cent,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year inflation rate for the country has shot up to 29.8 percent from 27.6% it recorded in May this year.



This is the highest inflation rate recorded since December 2003.



The Government Statistician noted that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food and non-food products.



He said food inflation increased to 30.7% in June 2022, from 30.1% recorded in May 2022 whiles non-food inflation surged from 3.4% to 29.1% in June 2022.



