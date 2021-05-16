‘Eating healthy doesn’t need to be expensive’ – Talkative Mom

Founder of Talkative Mom, Eno Quagraine

Source: FanMilk Ghana Limited

Most people generally believe that eating healthy means heaping all sorts of expensive meals on a plate to consume. However, the Founder of Talkative Mom, Eno Quagraine believes that eating healthy doesn’t need to be expensive

She believes that decisions about what you pack on your plate doesn't have to drain your pocket, all families need to do is to be creative about what they put on their table during mealtime.



Speaking as a panelist during the launch of FanMilk’s innovative zinc fortified yoghurt "NutriDay" at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Eno Quagraine shared ways families can easily make meals fun and less expensive by introducing variety in the preparation of a balanced diet, particularly for children.



“You can make regular meals you prepare at home taste better by creatively preparing them in a variety of ways. Mothers for instance can serve NutriDay with oats or granular as breakfast, NutriDay with fruits at launch and NutriDay with crackers during supper'', She said.



Eno believes this ingenuity and simple way of preparing meals for the family wouldn’t break the bank as it is easy and fun to prepare



NutriDay is Ghana’s zinc innovative fortified yoghurt and has been developed by FanMilk to meet the growing demand for healthy nutrition that supports the immune system.

Apart from Zinc, NutriDay contains Vitamin B2 or Riboflavin which is crucial for energy, Vitamin A which contributes to good eyesight, and Calcium, which is essential for healthy muscles and strong bones.



Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increased interest in healthy living globally and in Ghana. More people have adopted healthy eating measures to avoid diseases by keeping their immune systems strong. With this background, NutriDay, has been introduced to help keep families healthy and strong every day, as they enjoy a zinc fortified yoghurt that comes with a delicious taste and helps support the immune system.



Speaking during the launch, Ziobeieton Yeo, Managing Director, FanMilk Ghana said, “We understand the challenges our people face in adopting healthy nutrition at home or on the go. We know that parents, especially mothers, are consciously looking for ways to create a better future for their children and families by getting them to eat right.



At FanMilk, we see these challenges, and as leaders, we are launching NutriDay Zinc fortified yoghurt to help partner Ghanaian families on your journey to a healthy nutrition.”



NutriDay zinc fortified yoghurt is available at all leading groceries, fuel station shops, and supermarkets in 330ml Plain and Strawberry bottles, as well as 125g Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla cups.