Ebenezer Essienyi appointed new GRIDCo Chief Executive

Ebenezer Essienyi, New Chief Executive of GRIDCo

The Board of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has at its meeting on Thursday August 12, 2021, confirmed Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi, as Chief Executive of the company.

This follows the nomination of Ing. Essienyi by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Ing. Essienyi, who is a member of the Senior Management team of GRIDCo, succeeds Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, whose successful tenure as Chief Executive ended last month.



Before his appointment, Ing. Essienyi was the Director of Technical Services of GRIDCo.

Ebenezer has over 24 years’ experience in the public sector in diverse areas such as Engineering, Planning, Design and Project Management. He joined Ghana Grid Company in 2008 from Volta River Authority (VRA), where he worked for twelve years.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and a product of Mfantsipim School.