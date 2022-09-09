EcoFlow to introduce home backup energy solutions to address Power needs in Ghana

The ecosystem is the first integrated solution for power generation, storage, and usage

EcoFlow, a portable power, and renewable energy solutions company will soon introduce its industry-defining portable power stations, smart solar technology, and the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem in key West African markets.

Since 2017, EcoFlow has provided portable power stations, home backup power, and eco-friendly off-grid solutions in over 100 markets including the US, Japan, China, Australia, and Europe to reinvent the way the world accesses energy.



In July 2021, the EcoFlow Smart Home ecosystem broke the Kickstarter record for the most funded tech project on the crowdfunding platform before being named as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 best inventions of 2021.



“Because dumsor and power insecurities have become a critical issue for residents and businesses in Ghana, we are thrilled to introduce EcoFlow’s thoughtfully designed, smart, and powerful energy solutions that effectively address the power needs of individuals and households around the world to the Ghanaian market,” said Joy Wu, Regional Leader at EcoFlow.



EcoFlow was founded with a mission to empower people and communities through portable, clean, reliable power for lasting impact and dethrone the traditional gas generators through innovation.



EcoFlow’s range of renewable portable power stations offer reliable, quiet, and clean power as an alternative to traditional, outdated sources. The first products from EcoFlow's powerful lineups to be revealed in Ghana will consist of:

RIVER Pro



The RIVER Pro is a flexible and portable device with a quiet operation that does not run on gasoline or fuel. Efficiency is maximized as power can be stored and consumed when needed, an AC output of 600W, a base capacity of 720Wh expandable to 1440Wh with an extra battery, and fast charging powered by EcoFlow's X-Stream technology.



No emission of toxic fumes makes the RIVER Pro safe to use both indoors and outdoors with a price 30% less than that of regular gasoline-powered inverter generators.







DELTA

DELTA has been EcoFlow's best-seller since it was launched, featuring a first-of-its-kind two-way inversion technology that converts AC to DC power and vice versa with a 6x AC Outlet. DELTA charges safely from 0-80% in under an hour with the X-Stream Fast Charge.



DELTA Max 1600+400W Solar Panel



The DELTA Max 1600+400W Solar Panel bundle is portable, self-supporting, and has high efficiency. It connects up to 2x 400W Max Solar charging speeds and during cold or cloudy days, the Smart Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithm, automatically detects the voltage and current in real-time to provide optimum solar generation throughout the day. The DELTA Max can be monitored, controlled, and managed using the free EcoFlow app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.



“Our green technology aims to relieve users from power insecurities in Africa and around the world. At EcoFlow, we believe that access to power is a fundamental right for every human being and our vision is to put power in people’s hands,” added Joy Wu.



EcoFlow was developed by a multidisciplinary group of engineers who combined years of experience and expertise in the battery industry to develop new innovations in portable power solutions.

To learn more about EcoFlow and its range of products that will soon be available in Ghana, visit: www.ecoflow.com For more information on becoming an EcoFlow distributor, contact: sales.rest@ecoflow.com.



About EcoFlow



EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories.EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative,environmentally-conscious innovation.