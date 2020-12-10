Ecobank Academy trains NCD Alliance members from over 30 countries on financial management

Source: Ecobank Ghana

The Ecobank Academy, which is the corporate university of the leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank, is providing bespoke financial management training courses for national and regional alliance members of the NCD Alliance (NCDA) as part of its Advocacy Institute Seed Programme.

The training, which follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ecobank Group and NCDA earlier this year, will focus on resilience, effective budgeting; financial planning and reporting and record management for non-profit organisations.



Simon Rey, Group Head, Ecobank Academy said: “As a leading pan-African financial institution, we are leveraging our Academy, which is one of the largest capability development centres in Africa, to provide training for members of NCD Alliance in order to add value to their organisations.



"Ecobank is determined to maximise the impact of our three-year ‘Together for Better Health’ campaign, led by the Ecobank Foundation. The campaign benefits local communities across Africa by raising awareness about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and educating people on how to prevent them by adopting healthy behaviours.”

Katie Dain, CEO, NCD Alliance added: “At the NCD Alliance, we recognise that sound financial management by civil society is vital to the efficient delivery of our global initiatives to prevent and control NCDs.



"The training courses provided by the Ecobank Academy for our alliance members from across the world will play a significant role in reinforcing the financial capabilities of their teams and better position them to successfully drive change for the millions of people suffering from NCDs across every continent.”



Thirty-nine (39) leaders from over 30 national and regional NCD alliances members of NCD Alliance will be trained in December 2020.

