Ecobank, Registrar General run virtual education on new business re-registration directive

Ecobank, in partnership with the Registrar General, has sensitized businesses on the Companies Re-registration Directive by the Registrar General’s Department to drive compliance.

The event, which was held virtually on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 for over 2,000 participants, is part of the bank’s efforts to support and provide convenient solutions to businesses through leveraging strategic partnerships during this COVID-19 pandemic period.



Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr. Daniel Sackey, said; “As a partner, that understands not only the financial needs of our clients but also their operational requirements, particularly in these challenging times, we are devoted to delivering high quality and appropriate business solutions to support you.



This webinar in partnership with the Registrar General’s Department is, therefore, part of our continuous commitment to the growth of your businesses and to build stronger relationships with you, our cherished clients”



Representing the Registrar General, Madam Jemima Oware, Ms. Domtie Afua Sarpong, Principal State Attorney and Assistant Registrar supported by Mrs.



Lysbeth Osae-Omane State Attorney and Assistant Registrar educated participants on the relevance of the new Business Re-registration directive and the full process roll out details, as well as the implications for non-compliance.

They further assured participants that the Registrar General’s Department was ready to support them for a seamless and smooth re-registration process. In line with this, a special desk has been set up for Ecobank customers at the Registrar General’s offices in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Sekondi.



Present also at the event were the business heads of the bank, Dr. Edward Botchway, Director of Finance, with Executive responsibility for Consumer Banking business; Mr. Henry Ampong, Head of Corporate Banking; and Mr. Alfred Sakyi; Head of Commercial Banking.



Speaking consecutively, they emphasized the need for compliance to the directive and assured participants of the bank’s preparedness to support in any way possible to ensure the operational success of their businesses.



On his part, the Head of Compliance at Ecobank Ghana, Mr. Rolland Djang, Jnr said; “As a bank, we are guided by the best interest of all our stakeholders, including our regulators and it is our firm conviction that all our customers, agents and the wider public, especially the participants in this webinar will comply with all the required mandatory regulatory directives, guidelines and laws.”



To commence the re-registration exercise, businesses are therefore encouraged to download the re-registration forms from www.rgd.gov.gh, www.rgdservices.com, or purchase the documents directly from the offices of the Registrar General’s Department.

