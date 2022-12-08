0
Economic Crisis: We need a Senchi-like platform – Rev Opuni-Frimpong tells government

Rev Opuni Frimpong2 610x400 Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong is calling for an intellectual dialogue among stakeholders to solve Ghana’s economic woes.

He suggested that the Nana Addo-led government must at least organise a forum to help think thanks share fresh ideas in the government’s quest to solve the current economic challenges.

“We need the Royal Senchi again,” Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' after proposing it at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the God's Love Presbyterian Church at Satellite, Kutunse in the Greater Accra region on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in an interview after delivering a sermon.

Adding that, "there must be a platform for an objective national conversation on how we can solve the economic issues”.

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has asked President Akufo-Addo to use the Senchi Consensus approach used by former President John Dramani Mahama when the country was struck by 'dumsor' to turn around the current economic problems facing the country.

He spoke in an interview after delivering a sermon at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the God's Love Presbyterian Church at Satellite, Kutunse in the Greater Accra region on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

