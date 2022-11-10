1
Menu
Business

Economic challenges: It's God's responsibility to feed you, it shall be well - Allotey Jacobs to Ghanaians

Bernard Allotey Jacobs Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked Ghanaians to have hope in God to rescue them from their economic hardships.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' discussion programme, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman admitted that times are really tough but urged the citizenry not to be dismayed.

He asked them to strengthen their faith in God in these times of difficulty.

"Things have become very tough but there's always hope at the end of the tunnel because you can't go hungry from morning till you go to sleep. It is the responsibility of God to feed you, so it shall be well," he briefly advised.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong