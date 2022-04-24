Economic challenges: There is no escape for the ordinary Ghanaian – Prof Bokpin

Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof Godfred Bokpin

Prof Bokpin says current economic condition making life difficult for Ghanaians

An increase in prices and new taxes leave no escape root for Ghanaians - Prof Bokpin



Life is has become very difficult for pensioners – Lecturer



A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof Godfred Bokpin, has indicated that the current economic condition is making life difficult for ordinary Ghanaians.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Bokpin said that the increase in the prices of goods and services and the introduction of taxes have made it impossible for the citizenry to escape from the current challenges.



“… inflation has gone beyond governments own target in the 2022 budget, inflation currently has driven away from even the upper limit of the Central Banks own target of 10 percent, the last inflation rate was 19.4 percent.



“A party from that you are also looking at these with other development within the economy. If you look at the other hand, in terms of the disposable income, if you look at other taxes that have been introduced from 2021 you are looking at the Covid levy, 1 percent, you are looking at sanitation levy, on top of that we have introduced E-Levy.