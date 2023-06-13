Economic crisis: Ghanaians are suffering because policies only favour a few – James Avedzi

Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency, James Klutse Avedzi

Former Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, has stated that majority of Ghanaians are suffering because economic policies by the current government favour only a few.

According to him, the Ghanaian economy was in a very bad state now under the current government and almost everybody was feeling it.



Mr James Klutse Avedzi said this in an exclusive interview with Atinka TV’s morning show host, Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa.



“The Ghanaian economy is very bad and all of us can feel it,” he said.

When asked why the economy was bad, he explained,” It depends on the economic policies adopted by the current Government. If the economic policies do not favour the majority of the people, the majority of the people will suffer and that policy might favour very few people. But if you are better off and it does not translate to the greater majority, that is where the majority will be suffering.”



Klutse Avedzi continued, “For instance, if the Government wants to borrow because the Government knows that it is my own company- that is the advisor to Government. So, anytime Government wants to borrow, there is a percentage that the transactional advisor takes, that comes to me as an individual. I will be happy to continue borrowing. But once you are borrowing and you do not have the ability to pay back, it pushes the economy to the extent that certain things that you are not supposed to do, you will do and the people would have to suffer. You impose more taxes, you increase the rate of existing taxes and that goes down to affect the people and that is what we are experiencing now.”