Economic crisis: 'Let's brace ourselves for a very difficult 6 months of our lifetime' – Dr Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member for Finance Committee

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has raised concerns about the deteriorating state of Ghana’s economic situation.

He warned that the coming six months will prove to be a very difficult time for citizens due to the rising inflation, Cedi depreciation and other factors derailing the economy.



Commenting on these developments on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Dr Forson said, “Our economic situation is deteriorating by the hour. Let’s brace ourselves for a very difficult 6months of our lifetime. It has just started,” he said.



He also called for a national dialogue on the economy for Ghanaians to understand "the need to go through the worse economic pain before it gets better".

The former Finance Minister asserted that, "This is needed to save our democracy, if you keep the problem away from the people but rather blame it on Putin, the people will not level with you when you start to take the hard economic decisions to fix the mess. The fixing won’t be easy, it will require a lot of sacrifices and buy-in. Don’t pretend".



NYA/FNOQ