Economic crisis: 'Mahama’s call for national dialogue apt'- Amon Kotei

John Dramani Mahama

Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei, has asked President Akufo-Addo to take into consideration the national dialogue suggestion by the former President John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after former President, John Dramani Mahama, claimed that Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta had been hiding behind the country’s poor economic situation the whole time.



Mahama has called on the Akufo-Addo administration to be open and to seek advice from the “best minds” among the good people of Ghana.



“The government should come clean and tell us, ‘What is the state of the economy?’ You must put everything on the table…That is why I called for a national dialogue. I said bring the best brains together. I have been president before, it served me well. I called the Senchi Forum, it didn’t reduce my stature as President,” Mahama added.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei asked Akufo-Addo to take Mahama’s suggestion in good faith and speak to stakeholders.



Issaka Amon Kotei has called on government to consult the major stakeholders who are key players within the economy in a forum.



According to the governance expert, these stakeholders will calm the masses so nobody is taken by surprise.



“When it comes to trade,, GUTA is a stakeholder. When it comes to the salaries of workers, TUC is a major stakeholder. When it comes to the welfare of teachers, GNAT and NAGRAT are major stakeholders. Even students are major stakeholders. “It will be better for them to come clean and tell us the exact state of the economy,” he added.