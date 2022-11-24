0
Menu
Business

Economic crisis: PNC proposes 'national day of repentance' to seek God’s intervention

Ken Ofori Atta 12121211112112CaptureTYHJ Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Peoples’ National Convention (PNC) has bemoaned the silence of religious bodies in the country amidst the current economic challenges.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PNC and signed by its General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla.

According to the PNC, Ghana, which is considered a religious country, should have its religious leaders interceding on behalf of the nation in the midst of such an economic crisis.

The party has, therefore, called on the government and the various religious bodies across the country, including the Christian Council of Ghana, the Muslim Council and the Traditional Council, to “collaborate and set a day aside as a 'National Day of Repentance' for Ghanaians to seek forgiveness and to implore God to heal the country.”

The PNC noted: “It is only true repentance that will help change the attitude of Ghanaians.”

The PNC quoted 2nd Chronicles 7:14 to buttress its point: 'If My people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land".

The PNC stressed the role of religious bodies in the country, regarding the organisation of a National Day of Repentance "to help revamp our economy.”

It added: “Let’s not wish to be in this difficulties till the next elections. It would not benefit anyone.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: