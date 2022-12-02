14
Menu
Business

Economic crisis: This is the time to take farmers and farming serious – Mahama to govt

John Dramani Mahama 34f.png Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has advised government to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously, especially at this time of economic crisis.

In a message to wish farmers well on the occasion of Farmers’ Day on Friday, 2 December 2022, Mr. Mahama urged the government to prioritise agribusiness and support it with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain.

He stressed that “with Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming related businesses serious”.

This he believes is “the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy.”

He applauded all farmers for their “priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.”

This year’s National Farmers' Day is being held in the Eastern Region on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin