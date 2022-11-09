0
Menu
Business

Economic crisis: Thousands of Ghanaians ready to flee Ghana to the USA

A380 Aircraft12121212 Aircraft

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over one thousand Ghanaians have thronged the Circle overhead, where a stand has been mounted by some personnel to help applicants apply for the American Visa lottery.

According to one of the facilitators of the American Visa Lottery, a total of 1,561 Ghanaians have been registered in the past 4 weeks.

Some applicants captured in a video report filed by Joy News explained that the current economic crisis, consisting of the high cost of living, was a contributing factor to their relocation abroad.

They also saw the American Visa Lottery as an opportunity to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

One of the interviewees who was keen on not returning to Ghana should she get selected said, "The country is hard so for an opportunity like this, you have to grab it with both hands else it will skip. That’s why I’m applying for the visa…the only time you will see me in Ghana if I’m able to get there is when I’m either deported or there’s a war outbreak."

Another interviewee said, "You are in your own country, yet, you are suffering. You are being treated as somebody who does not come from Ghana so if go to Togo and you go and suffer there, is it not better than staying in your own country suffering."

Meanwhile, the country's consumer price inflation (CPI) for October this year has reached 40.4 percent.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the new rate is the highest recorded in 20 years.

The government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said the increase in inflation was linked to rising food prices over the past few months.

The price of food reached 43.7 per cent inflation in October from 37.8 per cent recorded in September this year while non-food inflation rose to 37.8 per cent from 36.8 percent.

Fuel prices and transportation fares have also shot up in recent times.

ESA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
Related Articles: