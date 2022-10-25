0
Economic crisis: Times are hard - Majority Chief Whip admits

Habib Iddrisu 2 Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has admitted that Ghanaians were living under harsh economic conditions.

He however said government was putting pragmatic measures in place to resolve the crisis.

Speaking on TV3's New Day show on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Mr Iddrisu said, “I do agree that times are hard but this government is working hard to resolve [the issues]. There is no country that is not facing economic challenges."

Ghanaians have in recent times bemoaned the high price of goods and services, hike in petroleum products at various pumps, and increase in transport fares.

Traders in the past week also closed down their shops to demonstrate against government over the high cost of doing business and the depreciation of the cedi.

According to them, the frequent depreciation of the cedi has significantly affected their working capital.

Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has noted that government was putting measures in place to stabilize the cedi.

